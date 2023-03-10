AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Revenue clocked in at $204.86 million, down -16.80% YTD: What’s Next?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] gained 5.05% or 0.4 points to close at $8.32 with a heavy trading volume of 6895184 shares. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Calvin Choi Appointed as a Member of Inaugural Editorial Board of FinanceAsia.

Dr. Calvin Choi, chairman of AMTD Group and founder of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) and AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), has been appointed as a member of the inaugural editorial board of FinanceAsia, to offer guidance and expertise to shape content coverage over the course of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $8.50, the shares rose to $8.68 and dropped to $8.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HKD points out that the company has recorded -87.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, HKD reached to a volume of 6895184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for HKD stock

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.49. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 50.80 and a Current Ratio set at 50.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]

5 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 35,546 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,247 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2 shares during the same period.