Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell -9.87% so far this year. What now?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] loss -1.94% on the last trading session, reaching $64.84 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Aflac enhances Individual Hospital Insurance to include mental health coverage.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Benefits help provide income protection for inpatient stays for anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.

Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the U.S., enhanced its hospital insurance product to include income protection for mental health treatment while reducing hospital confinement hour requirements to qualify for benefits. The enhanced product, named “Aflac Choice,” is designed to help customers with expenses associated with doctor visits, hospitalizations and mental health treatment that health insurance doesn’t cover.

Aflac Incorporated represents 619.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.19 billion with the latest information. AFL stock price has been found in the range of $64.53 to $66.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 3232224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $71.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $63, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on AFL stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AFL shares from 54 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51.

Trading performance analysis for AFL stock

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -7.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.94 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.43, while it was recorded at 66.94 for the last single week of trading, and 63.73 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.61. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 1.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $27,026 million, or 60.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,915,312, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.74 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 2.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 589 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 17,166,018 shares. Additionally, 543 investors decreased positions by around 21,059,259 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 378,578,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,803,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,261,505 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,309,122 shares during the same period.