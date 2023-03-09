Yext Inc. [YEXT] Revenue clocked in at $399.90 million, up 43.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] price surged by 10.48 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Yext Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Q4 FY23 Revenue of $101.9 Million, Increased 1% Year-over-Year or 3% on a Constant Currency Basis.

Full Year FY23 Revenue of $400.9 Million, Increased 3% Year-over-Year or 5% on a Constant Currency Basis.

A sum of 3739104 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 975.15K shares. Yext Inc. shares reached a high of $9.67 and dropped to a low of $7.75 until finishing in the latest session at $9.38.

The one-year YEXT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -48.89. The average equity rating for YEXT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16.50 to $5.25, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on YEXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 236.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

YEXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Yext Inc. [YEXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.35 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Yext Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.03 and a Gross Margin at +74.83. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Yext Inc. [YEXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $789 million, or 68.00% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,958,308, which is approximately -0.29% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 11,474,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.63 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.0 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly -3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 11,859,149 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 9,764,829 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 62,456,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,080,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,740,840 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,774 shares during the same period.