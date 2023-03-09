W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Is Currently 1.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] jumped around 0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.81 at the close of the session, up 1.93%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that W&T Offshore Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Including Year-End 2022 Proved Reserves; Provides Guidance for 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, including the Company’s year-end 2022 reserve report. Guidance for 2023 was also provided. This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Net Leverage Ratio and PV-10 which are described and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures below in the accompanying tables under “Non-GAAP Information.”.

Key highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 included:.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock is now 4.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.875 and lowest of $5.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.16, which means current price is +18.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3583609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $5.10 to $6.90. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 0.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.11 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.14 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $452 million, or 53.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,807,814, which is approximately 17.536% of the company’s market cap and around 34.37% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,012,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.17 million in WTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.06 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 6.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 10,319,978 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 6,866,633 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 60,530,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,717,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,027,045 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,800 shares during the same period.