why Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.86

Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE: LLAP] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.34 at the close of the session, up 3.54%. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Terran Orbital’s Marc Bell to Present at SATELLITE 2023.

The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition launched in 1981 with the goal to connect and unite the satellite industry.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell will present at SATELLITE 2023. The conference will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from March 13-16, 2023.

Terran Orbital Corporation stock is now 48.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLAP Stock saw the intraday high of $2.40 and lowest of $2.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.69, which means current price is +78.63% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.75M shares, LLAP reached a trading volume of 3008387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Terran Orbital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LLAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corporation is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47.

How has LLAP stock performed recently?

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, LLAP shares gained by 24.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.41.

Terran Orbital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corporation go to 28.00%.

Insider trade positions for Terran Orbital Corporation [LLAP]

There are presently around $168 million, or 41.30% of LLAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,837,629, which is approximately -9.039% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, holding 13,206,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.9 million in LLAP stocks shares; and STONE POINT WEALTH LLC, currently with $16.18 million in LLAP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Terran Orbital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Terran Orbital Corporation [NYSE:LLAP] by around 19,909,658 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 4,321,343 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 47,759,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,990,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLAP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,691,063 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 500,340 shares during the same period.