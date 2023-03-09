why MGM Resorts International [MGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.79

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $45.18 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that BetMGM Announces Launch of Wheel of Fortune Online Casino.

New Wheel of Fortune Casino Mobile App now available in New Jersey.

BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced today the launch of Wheel of Fortune Online Casino. In collaboration with IGT (NYSE: IGT), Wheel of Fortune is the first brand-led online casino in North America. Now live in New Jersey, Wheel of Fortune Online Casino is home to America’s Game®-branded slot titles, along with additional themed games and features.

MGM Resorts International stock is now 34.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGM Stock saw the intraday high of $45.19 and lowest of $44.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.24, which means current price is +35.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4461282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $53.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $42 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.52, while it was recorded at 45.29 for the last single week of trading, and 35.04 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $11,477 million, or 68.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,064,558, which is approximately -3.889% of the company’s market cap and around 17.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,975,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.87 million in MGM stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $961.26 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 17.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 24,739,510 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 29,422,416 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 199,857,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,019,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,145,561 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,084,888 shares during the same period.