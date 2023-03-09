why MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

MasterBrand Inc. [NYSE: MBC] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -2.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.33. The company report on March 7, 2023 that MasterBrand Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

4Q and full year 2022 net sales increased 5% and 15% year-over-year to $784.4 million and $3.3 billion, respectively.

4Q and full year 2022 net income were $15.4 million and $155.4 million, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2962155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MasterBrand Inc. stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for MBC stock reached $1.20 billion, with 128.24 million shares outstanding and 127.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, MBC reached a trading volume of 2962155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBC shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasterBrand Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MBC stock performed recently?

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading.

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. MasterBrand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39.

MasterBrand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]

There are presently around $1,036 million, or 86.39% of MBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,217,674, which is approximately 63.392% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,811,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.21 million in MBC stocks shares; and GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $70.64 million in MBC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MasterBrand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in MasterBrand Inc. [NYSE:MBC] by around 46,864,816 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 47,405,824 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 16,734,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,004,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,712,883 shares, while 277 institutional investors sold positions of 15,030,661 shares during the same period.