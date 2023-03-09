why Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.90

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: DSEY] price surged by 37.48 percent to reach at $2.23. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Diversey to be Acquired by Solenis for $4.6 Billion.

Diversey Public Shareholders to Receive $8.40 Per Share in Cash in “Go Private” Transaction.

Combined company will allow for expanded markets and additional sustainable solutions.

A sum of 72915088 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 421.54K shares. Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.20 and dropped to a low of $8.13 until finishing in the latest session at $8.18.

The one-year DSEY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.55. The average equity rating for DSEY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSEY shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DSEY shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diversey Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

DSEY Stock Performance Analysis:

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.25. With this latest performance, DSEY shares gained by 35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.01 for Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 6.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diversey Holdings Ltd. Fundamentals:

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DSEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diversey Holdings Ltd. go to -8.40%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. [DSEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,479 million, or 96.20% of DSEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSEY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 236,561,159, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,106,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.85 million in DSEY stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $80.87 million in DSEY stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Diversey Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:DSEY] by around 6,591,072 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,440,285 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 286,012,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,044,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSEY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,337,598 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 5,528,776 shares during the same period.