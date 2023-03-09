Wells Fargo lifts Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.23%. The company report on March 6, 2023 that EDWARDS HIGHLIGHTS NEW DATA AT ACC RELATED TO LIFETIME MANAGEMENT OF AORTIC STENOSIS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today highlighted new important data examining mortality rates and cardiac damage of early-stage aortic stenosis (AS) sufferers, along with data examining 10-year transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) re-intervention rates using real-world Medicare data. Together these studies, presented at the American College of Cardiology ACC.23/WCC, add valuable insights to the discussion on lifetime management of patients with AS.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock dropped by -28.68%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.71. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $46.03 billion, with 613.00 million shares outstanding and 602.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 3285267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $88.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $66, while Bernstein kept a Underperform rating on EW stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EW shares from 95 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.74, while it was recorded at 79.43 for the last single week of trading, and 85.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.54%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,523 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,061,808, which is approximately 1.258% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,559,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.11 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly 1.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 551 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 46,726,182 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 43,941,471 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 420,830,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 511,497,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,089,093 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 10,552,424 shares during the same period.