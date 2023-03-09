Wall Street Analyst Initiated Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -7.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Yatsen Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 8, 2023.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3983427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yatsen Holding Limited stands at 10.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $800.36 million, with 564.30 million shares outstanding and 361.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 3983427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $1.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has YSG stock performed recently?

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, YSG shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5048, while it was recorded at 1.5260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2463 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

There are presently around $140 million, or 25.50% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 34,939,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.08% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,767,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.96 million in YSG stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $19.05 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 4,026,609 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 5,626,219 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 86,805,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,458,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,788,391 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,915 shares during the same period.