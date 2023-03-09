Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.06 during the day while it closed the day at $1.96. The company report on March 3, 2023 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 20, 2023:.

Cronos Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRON stock has declined by -44.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -32.18% and lost -22.83% year-on date.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $995.72 million, with 378.64 million shares outstanding and 198.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 3755339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.25 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89.

Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,264,592, which is approximately -12.116% of the company’s market cap and around 46.56% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.32 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.09 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 3.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 4,481,342 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 6,109,345 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 34,249,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,839,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,353,611 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,220 shares during the same period.