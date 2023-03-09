Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] loss -14.97% or -0.25 points to close at $1.42 with a heavy trading volume of 4477092 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Gossamer Bio Announces Seralutinib Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 TORREY Study in PAH.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Primary Endpoint, Change in PVR at Week 24, Met with P-Value of 0.0310 -.

– Secondary Endpoint, Change in 6MWD, Numerically Favored Seralutinib -.

It opened the trading session at $1.67, the shares rose to $1.67 and dropped to $1.3308, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOSS points out that the company has recorded -89.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 9.55% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, GOSS reached to a volume of 4477092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for GOSS stock

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.46. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -47.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.74 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1578, while it was recorded at 1.6840 for the last single week of trading, and 8.0553 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.00.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]

There are presently around $148 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 27,843,985, which is approximately 637.022% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,959,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.69 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly -1.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 51,489,877 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 33,546,669 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,900,007 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,936,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,712,012 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 21,544,950 shares during the same period.