Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Is Currently -3.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.68%. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) Approves a Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project at Port Arthur, Texas.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), today announced that the companies have made the final investment decision on a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at the Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) Port Arthur plant, which is owned and operated by Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, a 50/50 joint venture between Valero and Darling.

Upon completion of the project, which is expected in 2025, the DGD Port Arthur plant will have the capability to upgrade approximately 50 percent of its current 470 million gallon annual production capacity to SAF. The project’s estimated cost is approximately $315 million, with half of that attributable to Darling Ingredients. With the completion of this project, DGD is expected to be one of the largest SAF manufacturers in the world.

Over the last 12 months, VLO stock rose by 58.04%. The one-year Valero Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.43. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.60 billion, with 380.00 million shares outstanding and 368.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, VLO stock reached a trading volume of 5016408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $158.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $150 to $157. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $147, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.05 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.45, while it was recorded at 137.96 for the last single week of trading, and 122.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.60 and a Gross Margin at +10.17. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.11.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,211 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,829,124, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,761,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.71 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 13,425,592 shares. Additionally, 604 investors decreased positions by around 22,903,553 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 266,531,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,860,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 189 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,086 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,158 shares during the same period.