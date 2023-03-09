UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] moved down -0.69: Why It’s Important

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -0.69 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $470.60. The company report on March 2, 2023 that UnitedHealthcare Awards $95,000 Workforce Development Grant to Step Up Savannah To Increase Access to Employment Resources.

Grants will fund training, employment resources and health care screenings for 300 young adults in underserved communities.

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Georgia has awarded a $95,000 grant to Step Up Savannah. The grant will support the Chatham Apprentice Program (CAP), a workforce development and resource program working to address multi-generational poverty in Chatham and surrounding counties.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3030689 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 1.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $438.21 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3030689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $597.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 491.37, while it was recorded at 476.30 for the last single week of trading, and 513.30 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.89%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $389,214 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,052,380, which is approximately 1.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,418,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.02 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.79 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -3.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,582 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 32,095,284 shares. Additionally, 1,364 investors decreased positions by around 27,192,406 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 767,770,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,058,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 289 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,003 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 967,887 shares during the same period.