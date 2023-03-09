Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] Stock trading around $7.56 per share: What’s Next?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.56 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that 4Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022.

Vivo reinforces its leadership with a double-digit growth in Customer Base and Revenues, leading to strong Shareholder Remuneration in 2022.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock is now 7.12% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIV Stock saw the intraday high of $7.64 and lowest of $7.445 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.53, which means current price is +16.49% above from all time high which was touched on 01/31/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 2883906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $9.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VIV stock performed recently?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48.

Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Insider trade positions for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]

There are presently around $813 million, or 7.40% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 48,141,789, which is approximately -17.045% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 7,963,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.2 million in VIV stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $42.88 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 962.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 27,050,319 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 33,014,946 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 47,479,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,544,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,029,219 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,329 shares during the same period.