Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $8.84 billion, up 46.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$1.06. The company report on March 8, 2023 that ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S BEACH CLUB IN THE BAHAMAS MOVES FORWARD FOR 2025 OPENING.

The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island Will Create a Unique Investment Opportunity for Bahamians.

Royal Caribbean International, the world’s largest and most popular cruise line, is moving ahead with the development of the first Royal Beach Club after receiving approval from the government of The Bahamas. The 17-acre destination experience coming to the western end of Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, will combine the island’s striking beaches with the cruise line’s signature experiences to create the ultimate beach day – The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island.

A sum of 2946400 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.68M shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares reached a high of $73.51 and dropped to a low of $71.04 until finishing in the latest session at $72.20.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.19. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $78.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $106 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.18, while it was recorded at 73.12 for the last single week of trading, and 51.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,702 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,041,727, which is approximately -2.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 27,990,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in RCL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.73 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 15,851,161 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 12,546,725 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 161,378,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,776,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,607 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,742 shares during the same period.