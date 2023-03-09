PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $15

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] gained 4.90% or 0.25 points to close at $5.35 with a heavy trading volume of 3038776 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that 100+ TONS OF WASTE MATERIAL RECYCLED AT 2022-’23 CINCINNATI BENGALS HOME GAMES.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PureCycle’s PureZero™ Program Sees Great Success in First Season with Bengals.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) and the Cincinnati Bengals, today, announced a partnership milestone after working together during the 2022 season. Together, they recycled more than 40 tons of aluminum and plastic at Bengals home games through PureCycle’s PureZero ™ waste program. The Bengals also recycled more than 60 tons of cardboard during the season.

It opened the trading session at $5.05, the shares rose to $5.39 and dropped to $4.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PCT points out that the company has recorded -44.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, PCT reached to a volume of 3038776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCT shares is $15.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

Trading performance analysis for PCT stock

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -35.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.88 for the last 200 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $528 million, or 60.60% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 29,193,256, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,343,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.34 million in PCT stocks shares; and SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $40.59 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly -12.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 6,797,246 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,474,958 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 86,332,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,604,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,401 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 689,759 shares during the same period.