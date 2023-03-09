PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Stock trading around $54.75 per share: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $54.79 during the day while it closed the day at $54.75. The company report on March 8, 2023 that PulteGroup Enters Greenville, South Carolina Market.

The Company announces new Pulte Homes communities in Easley, Spartanburg and Greenville.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced its expansion into the Greenville market, beginning with three new construction communities under its Pulte Homes brand. The first community, Indigo Park located in Easley, will grand open this summer. Briarwood Reserve in Spartanburg is set to open in late 2023, followed by the opening of Alston Park in Greenville in early 2024.

PulteGroup Inc. stock has also gained 0.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHM stock has inclined by 25.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.53% and gained 20.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $12.15 billion, with 227.12 million shares outstanding and 223.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 2878920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 29.51.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.53, while it was recorded at 54.61 for the last single week of trading, and 44.56 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,281 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,471,182, which is approximately -3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,859,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $553.8 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,992,988 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 15,921,810 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 174,124,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,039,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,955 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,652,467 shares during the same period.