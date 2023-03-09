Phillips 66 [PSX] Is Currently -2.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] loss -2.44% or -2.48 points to close at $99.31 with a heavy trading volume of 3871899 shares. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Phillips 66® Honors Two Oklahoma City Educators at Big 12 Basketball Championships.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Live to the Full Heroes™ program shines spotlight on educators going above and beyond in their communities.

Two Oklahoma City educators have been named the 2023 Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ honorees and will be recognized during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships this week. Since 2018, the Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts.

It opened the trading session at $101.83, the shares rose to $102.66 and dropped to $98.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSX points out that the company has recorded 14.47% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, PSX reached to a volume of 3871899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Phillips 66 [PSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $124.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PSX stock

Phillips 66 [PSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.39. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.48, while it was recorded at 103.38 for the last single week of trading, and 96.42 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 30.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $33,775 million, or 73.50% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,216,131, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,326,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.24 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

812 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 16,387,794 shares. Additionally, 598 investors decreased positions by around 17,096,419 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 306,609,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,093,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,249,518 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,343 shares during the same period.