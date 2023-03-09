Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $243.90 million, up 44.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Board Member Alexander Hansson buys more NAT shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

A sum of 3690645 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.41M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $4.45 and dropped to a low of $4.24 until finishing in the latest session at $4.41.

The one-year NAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.12.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 42.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.94 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.43 and a Gross Margin at +32.56. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $387 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,157,361, which is approximately 6.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,464,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.92 million in NAT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $29.96 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,786,448 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,211,377 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 60,842,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,840,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,085,426 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,355,275 shares during the same period.