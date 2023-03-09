News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $10.16 billion, down -7.86% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.99 during the day while it closed the day at $16.77. The company report on March 2, 2023 that Realtor.com® February Housing Report: More Choices for Buyers as Inventory Recovery Continues at Breakneck Speed.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In February, active inventory rose 68% above a year ago; Austin, Las Vegas and San Antonio are first markets to recover pandemic inventory shortages and surpass pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. supply of homes for sale rose at a record annual pace for the sixth month in a row, up 67.8% year over year in February, signaling the housing market’s continued rebalancing, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released today. Despite the significant increase in inventory over last year’s record lows, home prices are still growing, albeit at a slower pace of 7.8% over last February, a sign of still-high hopes from home sellers entering the market.

News Corporation stock has also loss -0.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NWSA stock has declined by -10.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.95% and lost -7.86% year-on date.

The market cap for NWSA stock reached $9.68 billion, with 576.00 million shares outstanding and 495.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 2907880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $30 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.10, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on NWSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 50.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NWSA stock trade performance evaluation

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 17.04 for the last single week of trading, and 17.42 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.55 and a Gross Margin at +44.03. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for News Corporation [NWSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,456 million, or 99.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 71,894,815, which is approximately 4.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,022,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $922.72 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $452.35 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 31,289,714 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 19,722,925 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 333,978,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,991,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,274,349 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,253 shares during the same period.