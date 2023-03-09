New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Revenue clocked in at $2.52 billion, up 15.22% YTD: What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $40.12 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022, which is the second quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is now 15.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDU Stock saw the intraday high of $40.37 and lowest of $37.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.63, which means current price is +19.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 2962717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $50.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18.80 to $36.60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDU in the course of the last twelve months was 41.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has EDU stock performed recently?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.80, while it was recorded at 42.30 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of -$174,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

Insider trade positions for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]

There are presently around $2,701 million, or 55.60% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 5,793,928, which is approximately -24.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FENGHE FUND MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD., holding 5,707,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.99 million in EDU stocks shares; and KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $159.38 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 15,765,464 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 30,115,476 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 21,433,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,314,139 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,339,094 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,138,000 shares during the same period.