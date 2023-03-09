Morgan Stanley lifts The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ: LSXMA] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $29.91 during the day while it closed the day at $29.19. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Liberty Media Corporation Prices Private Offering of $500 Million of 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in a private offering $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Liberty has also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $75 million principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be convertible into shares of Liberty’s Series A Liberty SiriusXM common stock (“LSXMA”), which may be settled at Liberty’s election in LSXMA, cash or a combination thereof. Prior to December 15, 2027, the Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and on and after December 15, 2027, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. The Notes will have an initial conversion rate of 25.9000 shares of LSXMA per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, representing an initial conversion price of approximately $38.61 for each share of LSXMA, which represents a conversion premium of approximately 30% to the last reported sale price of $29.70 per share of LSXMA on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 7, 2023.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock has also loss -7.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSXMA stock has declined by -31.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.73% and lost -25.74% year-on date.

The market cap for LSXMA stock reached $27.10 billion, with 332.00 million shares outstanding and 94.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 713.36K shares, LSXMA reached a trading volume of 17849875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSXMA shares is $54.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSXMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $39 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $45, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on LSXMA stock. On March 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LSXMA shares from 72 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Liberty SiriusXM Group is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSXMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSXMA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LSXMA stock trade performance evaluation

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, LSXMA shares dropped by -18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSXMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.37 for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.11, while it was recorded at 30.67 for the last single week of trading, and 39.62 for the last 200 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSXMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group go to 44.12%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group [LSXMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,797 million, or 99.04% of LSXMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSXMA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 20,207,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 7,677,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.11 million in LSXMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $213.9 million in LSXMA stock with ownership of nearly 0.841% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group [NASDAQ:LSXMA] by around 5,897,507 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,782 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 81,173,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,825,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSXMA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 579,056 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,421,838 shares during the same period.