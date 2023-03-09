Morgan Stanley lifts Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ: PTLO] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -6.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.51. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Portillo’s Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Class A Common Stock in “Synthetic Secondary” Transaction.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4144185 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Portillo’s Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.17%.

The market cap for PTLO stock reached $1.45 billion, with 44.91 million shares outstanding and 38.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 649.01K shares, PTLO reached a trading volume of 4144185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTLO shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Portillo’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Portillo’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PTLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Portillo’s Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PTLO in the course of the last twelve months was 147.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PTLO stock performed recently?

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, PTLO shares dropped by -9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 21.58 for the last single week of trading, and 20.53 for the last 200 days.

Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Portillo’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Portillo’s Inc. [PTLO]

There are presently around $727 million, or 64.00% of PTLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTLO stocks are: BERKSHIRE PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 8,164,752, which is approximately -20.308% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 4,651,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.4 million in PTLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.14 million in PTLO stock with ownership of nearly 43.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in Portillo’s Inc. [NASDAQ:PTLO] by around 8,906,434 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,321,067 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 22,207,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,434,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,252,134 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 858,250 shares during the same period.