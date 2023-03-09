MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Stock trading around $228.70 per share: What’s Next?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.92%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $361.3 million, up 36% Year-over-Year.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Total Revenue of $1,284.0 million, up 47% Year-over-Year.

Over the last 12 months, MDB stock dropped by -18.32%. The one-year MongoDB Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.65. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.85 billion, with 68.92 million shares outstanding and 66.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, MDB stock reached a trading volume of 4961253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $258.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 11.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.53.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.95, while it was recorded at 219.32 for the last single week of trading, and 233.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.26. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,243 million, or 92.40% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,696,085, which is approximately -2.094% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,293,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in MDB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.06 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly -3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 10,539,037 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 10,311,154 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 41,425,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,275,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,007 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,413,936 shares during the same period.