Market cap of SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] reaches 7.97M – now what?

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [NASDAQ: SVRE] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.56. The company report on March 8, 2023 that SaverOne’s Largest Ever Order: Electra Afikim to Install the SaverOne System Across its Entire Bus Fleet of ∼1,200 Vehicles.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Electra Afikim is one of Israel’s leading public transportation companies and the first public bus company to implement the SaverOne System across its entire fleet to prevent bus driver distraction from mobile apps while driving.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Electra Afikim to install the SaverOne system across its entire fleet of public buses, amounting to approximately 1,200 vehicles. Installations are expected to begin in the coming weeks.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd stock has also gained 10.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SVRE stock has inclined by 21.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.73% and gained 20.00% year-on date.

The market cap for SVRE stock reached $7.97 million, with 5.56 million shares outstanding and 4.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.79K shares, SVRE reached a trading volume of 18791817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SVRE stock trade performance evaluation

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, SVRE shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.73% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4536, while it was recorded at 1.4926 for the last single week of trading.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5890.89 and a Gross Margin at -65.78. SaverOne 2014 Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5886.67.

Return on Total Capital for SVRE is now -107.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -109.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.89. Additionally, SVRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE] managed to generate an average of -$646,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd [SVRE]: Insider Ownership positions

1 institutional holders increased their position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd [NASDAQ:SVRE] by around 1,462 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 70,486 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 70,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVRE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,462 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 70,486 shares during the same period.