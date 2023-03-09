Market cap of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] reaches 4.85M – now what?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FRTX] price plunged by -14.21 percent to reach at -$0.26. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of Phase 1 Study of Oral DYRK1A Inhibitor FRTX-02.

FRTX-02 was generally safe and well tolerated within the potential therapeutic dose range, meeting the study’s primary objectives.

Plasma concentrations within the potential therapeutic dose range were consistent with efficacious exposure levels established in nonclinical disease models and support once-daily oral dosing.

A sum of 41898147 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 107.73K shares. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.14 and dropped to a low of $1.54 until finishing in the latest session at $1.57.

The one-year FRTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.11. The average equity rating for FRTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRTX shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

FRTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.78. With this latest performance, FRTX shares dropped by -35.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9326, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8321 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9961.39. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9770.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.62.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [FRTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.90% of FRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRTX stocks are: TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C. with ownership of 65,000, which is approximately -1.515% of the company’s market cap and around 1.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in FRTX stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $33000.0 in FRTX stock with ownership of nearly -26.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FRTX] by around 13,279 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 83,059 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 56,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRTX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,006 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,258 shares during the same period.