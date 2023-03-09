Market cap of Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] reaches 84.60M – now what?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] closed the trading session at $0.95 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.765, while the highest price level was $1.24. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Availability of its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.castormaritime.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request to the Company by writing to:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.18 percent and weekly performance of -24.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 499.27K shares, CTRM reached to a volume of 45909753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

CTRM stock trade performance evaluation

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.00. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -26.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.65 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2226, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3664 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +49.63. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.46.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Insider Ownership positions

17 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 555,674 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 122,033 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,037,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,715,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,781 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,256 shares during the same period.