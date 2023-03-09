Market Analysts see Twilio Inc. [TWLO] falling to $50. Time to buy?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] loss -2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $72.12 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Twilio Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

A live webcast will be available on Twilio’s investor relations website.

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that Jeff Lawson, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:55 p.m. (PT) / 6:55 p.m. (ET).

Twilio Inc. represents 185.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.10 billion with the latest information. TWLO stock price has been found in the range of $71.58 to $74.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 2901690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $83.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $140 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on TWLO stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TWLO shares from 100 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.88.

Trading performance analysis for TWLO stock

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 17.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.19 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.48, while it was recorded at 73.04 for the last single week of trading, and 70.58 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83.

Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Twilio Inc. [TWLO]

There are presently around $10,390 million, or 85.20% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,537,284, which is approximately 2.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,262,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $812.27 million in TWLO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $539.47 million in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -25.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 24,681,279 shares. Additionally, 390 investors decreased positions by around 27,840,441 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 91,550,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,072,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,152,610 shares, while 169 institutional investors sold positions of 13,832,133 shares during the same period.