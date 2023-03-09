Market Analysts see Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gaining to $52. Time to buy?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $59.46 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.84, while the highest price level was $59.77. The company report on March 3, 2023 that Ingersoll Rand to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:.

Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer and Matthew Fort, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 15th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:40 AM Eastern time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.80 percent and weekly performance of 2.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, IR reached to a volume of 2791376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $62.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $68, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 5.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.30, while it was recorded at 59.29 for the last single week of trading, and 50.26 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 11.40%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,555 million, or 99.01% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 50,820,205, which is approximately -19.994% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,406,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -0.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 21,344,623 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 35,667,792 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 339,137,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,150,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,575,380 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,267,838 shares during the same period.