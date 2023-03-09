Market Analysts see DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] falling to $140. Time to buy?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE: DKS] traded at a high on 03/07/23, posting a 11.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $146.79. The company report on March 7, 2023 that DICK’S Sporting Goods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

– Delivers 5.3% Growth in Fourth Quarter Comparable Store Sales –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9154872 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for DKS stock reached $12.00 billion, with 77.79 million shares outstanding and 57.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, DKS reached a trading volume of 9154872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKS shares is $137.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on DKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for DKS in the course of the last twelve months was 89.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has DKS stock performed recently?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.12. With this latest performance, DKS shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.99 for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.45, while it was recorded at 133.85 for the last single week of trading, and 107.78 for the last 200 days.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [DKS]

There are presently around $8,668 million, or 99.81% of DKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DKS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,918,639, which is approximately 6.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,377,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $789.32 million in DKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $783.74 million in DKS stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. [NYSE:DKS] by around 5,573,432 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 7,382,127 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 46,093,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,049,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DKS stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,734 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 545,578 shares during the same period.