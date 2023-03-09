Market Analysts see Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -2.47 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.16. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the full year was $248.6 million. Full year EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per share were $1.46, $2.87, and $2.48, respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “BXMT achieved strong 4Q and 2022 results, demonstrating the resilience of our business through a volatile environment. With durable earnings power, substantial liquidity, and a robust balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver attractive current yield and long-term value to our shareholders.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4284736 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at 2.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for BXMT stock reached $3.41 billion, with 171.62 million shares outstanding and 168.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 4284736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has BXMT stock performed recently?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.10 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 20.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.91 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $1,918 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,914,131, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,771,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.63 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $146.4 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 9.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 9,721,897 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 12,535,904 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 72,857,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,114,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,124,758 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,330,002 shares during the same period.