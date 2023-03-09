Market Analysts see Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AVAH] jumped around 0.14 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, up 9.66%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Aveanna Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8562. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13735889. The replay will be available until March 23, 2023.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock is now 103.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVAH Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.00, which means current price is +127.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 372.63K shares, AVAH reached a trading volume of 3482864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVAH shares is $1.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on AVAH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has AVAH stock performed recently?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.40. With this latest performance, AVAH shares gained by 42.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.16 for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1377, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6421 for the last 200 days.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.02. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.54.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. go to 6.23%.

Insider trade positions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [AVAH]

There are presently around $267 million, or 92.30% of AVAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVAH stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 81,600,880, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; J.H. WHITNEY EQUITY PARTNERS VII, LLC, holding 48,655,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.36 million in AVAH stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $10.07 million in AVAH stock with ownership of nearly 5280.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AVAH] by around 9,466,608 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 12,221,229 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 146,355,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,042,989 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVAH stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,186 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 6,175,226 shares during the same period.