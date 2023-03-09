Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] Stock trading around $127.87 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: MPC] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -1.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $127.87. The company report on March 8, 2023 that International Women’s Day: Meet MPC Director of Finance and Administration for Latin America Antinea Reyes Galvan.

Today, women and allies are coming together to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) and the many achievements made by women in our society and the workplace. It also is a time to learn and raise awareness of gender equality.

In celebration of IWD, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Director of Finance and Administration for Latin America Antinea Reyes Galvan shares about her experiences working in the finance industry and career lessons. How she got started in finance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3489747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.94%.

The market cap for MPC stock reached $55.32 billion, with 464.00 million shares outstanding and 445.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, MPC reached a trading volume of 3489747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPC shares is $144.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $125 to $133. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on MPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MPC stock performed recently?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.02. With this latest performance, MPC shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.22, while it was recorded at 130.63 for the last single week of trading, and 107.46 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +12.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Petroleum Corporation [MPC]

There are presently around $45,760 million, or 79.50% of MPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,891,083, which is approximately -4.366% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,462,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in MPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.16 billion in MPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 620 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:MPC] by around 19,537,104 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 30,567,807 shares, while 247 investors held positions by with 307,755,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,860,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPC stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,032,167 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,983,643 shares during the same period.