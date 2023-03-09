LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] Stock trading around $5.60 per share: What’s Next?

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LFST] closed the trading session at $5.60 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.47, while the highest price level was $6.31. The company report on March 8, 2023 that LifeStance Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

(All results compared to prior-year comparative period, unless otherwise noted)2022 Highlights and 2023 Outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.36 percent and weekly performance of 16.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 406.15K shares, LFST reached to a volume of 4524824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $7.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $10, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on LFST stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LFST shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

LFST stock trade performance evaluation

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, LFST shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.09, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.31.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,612 million, or 82.30% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 175,284,635, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, holding 45,734,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.11 million in LFST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.32 million in LFST stock with ownership of nearly -7.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LFST] by around 2,729,245 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,680,296 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 281,532,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,941,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFST stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 872,402 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 695,046 shares during the same period.