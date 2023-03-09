Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] gain 46.15% so far this year. What now?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LTH] slipped around -1.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.48 at the close of the session, down -6.47%. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Life Time Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (“Life Time,” “we,” “our,” “us,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LTH) today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO, stated: “We had a strong 2022 and believe we are entering 2023 with great momentum in our business. Our strategies are working. The strategic investments we have made are driving increased club usage and memberships. We are also optimizing our pricing to continue to enhance our member experience, increase center revenue per center membership and deliver margin expansion. In 2023, our top priority is to improve our balance sheet, including by growing our revenue and increasing our operating margin to reduce our leverage. Our entire organization is united in delivering incredible experiences to our members and continued strong financial performance.”.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock is now 46.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTH Stock saw the intraday high of $19.50 and lowest of $16.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.35, which means current price is +50.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 608.17K shares, LTH reached a trading volume of 2794565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTH shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on LTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has LTH stock performed recently?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, LTH shares dropped by -9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.02, while it was recorded at 18.40 for the last single week of trading, and 13.77 for the last 200 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.39. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]

There are presently around $2,663 million, or 85.70% of LTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTH stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 58,741,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 43,069,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $752.86 million in LTH stocks shares; and MSD CAPITAL L P, currently with $204.43 million in LTH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LTH] by around 13,540,835 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,728,477 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 136,077,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,346,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTH stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,735,721 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 596,952 shares during the same period.