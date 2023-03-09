Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $27

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] closed the trading session at $27.05 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.54, while the highest price level was $27.52. The company report on March 1, 2023 that Kohl’s Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fourth quarter net sales decrease 7.2% and comparable sales decrease 6.6%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, KSS reached to a volume of 3869550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $27.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.67. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -21.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.69, while it was recorded at 27.49 for the last single week of trading, and 30.75 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +32.23. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,967 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,675,039, which is approximately -7.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,653,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.17 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $243.8 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 24.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,127,972 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 14,968,467 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 77,593,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,690,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,689 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,622 shares during the same period.