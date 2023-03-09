Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] moved up 21.62: Why It’s Important

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] closed the trading session at $0.18 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.147, while the highest price level was $0.194. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Kiromic BioPharma Reports Favorable Deltacel™ Preclinical Pharmacology Results.

Favorable Safety Results are Last Component Needed to Complete the Nonclinical Module of the Company’s IND Application.

IND Submission and Activation of Clinical Trial Process on Track for the First Quarter and Second Quarter of this Year, Respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.10 percent and weekly performance of 20.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, KRBP reached to a volume of 3871252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.59. With this latest performance, KRBP shares dropped by -30.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1875, while it was recorded at 0.1562 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3069 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 549,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 107,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 602,009 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 103,483 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 100,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 805,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,754 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 103,284 shares during the same period.