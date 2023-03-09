Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] Is Currently 84.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ: KBAL] gained 84.35% on the last trading session, reaching $12.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2023 that HNI Corporation to Acquire Kimball International.

Highly Complementary Portfolio Broadens Product Offering and Expands Reach in High-Growth Markets.

Kimball International Inc. represents 36.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $447.05 million with the latest information. KBAL stock price has been found in the range of $11.92 to $12.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 127.55K shares, KBAL reached a trading volume of 11722577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBAL shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Kimball International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimball International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on KBAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimball International Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55.

Trading performance analysis for KBAL stock

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.02. With this latest performance, KBAL shares gained by 73.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.88 for Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimball International Inc. [KBAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.82 and a Gross Margin at +31.73. Kimball International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.38.

Kimball International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimball International Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimball International Inc. [KBAL]

There are presently around $297 million, or 67.90% of KBAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,585,651, which is approximately 1.511% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,875,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.2 million in KBAL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.53 million in KBAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimball International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Kimball International Inc. [NASDAQ:KBAL] by around 1,652,466 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,623,477 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,729,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,005,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBAL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 217,302 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 179,770 shares during the same period.