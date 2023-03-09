JP Morgan slashes price target on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] – find out why.

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] closed the trading session at $93.79 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.3097, while the highest price level was $93.83. The company report on February 15, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until April 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.22 percent and weekly performance of 3.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 3208677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $104 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. On January 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DHI shares from 68 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 29.24.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.68 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.42, while it was recorded at 92.00 for the last single week of trading, and 79.85 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,401 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,603,101, which is approximately 6.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,846,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.27 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.87 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 69.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

403 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 30,077,235 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 24,767,604 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 247,974,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,819,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,872 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 6,440,435 shares during the same period.