Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain 0.36% so far this year. What now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] loss -0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $102.96 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2023 that Black Knight and Intercontinental Exchange Announce Agreement to Sell Black Knight’s Empower LOS Business to Constellation Software Inc. and Revised Terms of Merger Agreement.

Divestiture contingent on closing of ICE’s acquisition of Black Knight.

Amended transaction terms value Black Knight at $75 per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. represents 559.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.67 billion with the latest information. ICE stock price has been found in the range of $102.75 to $106.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 4810342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $127.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $164, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ICE stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.79, while it was recorded at 102.46 for the last single week of trading, and 101.02 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 5.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $51,674 million, or 91.20% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,388,511, which is approximately 0.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,054,957 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 billion in ICE stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.62 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 18.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

628 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 32,607,536 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 28,992,984 shares, while 153 investors held positions by with 440,282,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,883,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,678,559 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,178,964 shares during the same period.