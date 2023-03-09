Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $43.48 per share: What’s Next?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] traded at a low on 03/08/23, posting a -4.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.48. The company report on February 13, 2023 that HARLEY-DAVIDSON® LAUNCHES H-D® COLLECTIONS, A GROUPING OF LIFESTYLE APPAREL LINES DEFINED BY HERITAGE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP.

Building on 120 years of moto culture, H-D Collections honors the past, while driving Harley-Davidson apparel into the future.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is excited to announce H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique and distinct lifestyle apparel lines, defined by the heritage and authenticity of Harley-Davidson, the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world, will launch on hdcollections.com on March 9, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3101118 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for HOG stock reached $6.28 billion, with 146.03 million shares outstanding and 145.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, HOG reached a trading volume of 3101118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $37, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HOG stock. On July 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOG shares from 70 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HOG stock performed recently?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.44. With this latest performance, HOG shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.69, while it was recorded at 45.90 for the last single week of trading, and 40.45 for the last 200 days.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Insider trade positions for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

There are presently around $5,542 million, or 89.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,138,917, which is approximately 2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $552.2 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $511.46 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harley-Davidson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 13,577,287 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 11,267,562 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 102,626,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,471,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,918,371 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,473,844 shares during the same period.