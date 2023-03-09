H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] – find out why.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] price surged by 16.72 percent to reach at $1.02. The company report on March 7, 2023 that F-star Therapeutics Announces CFIUS Clearance for Proposed Acquisition by invoX Pharma.

Parties expect the merger to be completed promptly following the successful completion of the ongoing Tender Offer.

A sum of 9673328 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 596.47K shares. F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $7.12 and dropped to a low of $7.09 until finishing in the latest session at $7.12.

The one-year FSTX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.71. The average equity rating for FSTX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

FSTX Stock Performance Analysis:

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.08. With this latest performance, FSTX shares gained by 48.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 148.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.45 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 6.00 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F-star Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 46.10% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 751,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 million in FSTX stocks shares; and TRIUM CAPITAL LLP, currently with $4.84 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 3,014,507 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,847,853 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,995,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,857,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,775,276 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 771,851 shares during the same period.