Goldman lifts Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] jumped around 5.53 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $148.40 at the close of the session, up 3.87%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Arista Showcases Next Generation Systems and Optics for Cloud, Internet Service Provider, and Enterprise Networks.

Arista president and CEO, Jayshree Ullal, to deliver plenary at OFC 2023.

Arista Networks today announced its range of products, solutions and executive participation at OFC23. CEO Jayshree Ullal will share perspectives on the petascale era of cloud networking and the systems and optics required to meet the demands of new AI/ML-driven network architectures. The plenary session takes place on Tuesday, March 7, from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PST at OFC23 in San Diego.

Arista Networks Inc. stock is now 22.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $148.90 and lowest of $143.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 145.17, which means current price is +37.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 3857153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $167.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $126 to $164. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $150, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ANET stock. On October 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ANET shares from 185 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 98.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.10. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.33 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.82, while it was recorded at 142.22 for the last single week of trading, and 118.42 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.96 and a Gross Margin at +61.07. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.62.

Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.90%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $32,184 million, or 67.90% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,025,757, which is approximately 1.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,362,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.72 billion in ANET stocks shares; and FIRST REPUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.84 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 2389.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 33,486,230 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 16,578,597 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 166,806,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,871,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,277,480 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 533,559 shares during the same period.