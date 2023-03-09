For United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] closed the trading session at $29.47 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.60, while the highest price level was $30.77. The company report on March 8, 2023 that United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (13 weeks) ended January 28, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights (comparisons to second quarter fiscal 2022).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.87 percent and weekly performance of -29.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 444.15K shares, UNFI reached to a volume of 6568022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $47.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CL King raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for United Natural Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $38, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UNFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

UNFI stock trade performance evaluation

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.23. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -31.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.57 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.62, while it was recorded at 39.32 for the last single week of trading, and 41.57 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to 5.52%.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,571 million, or 91.90% of UNFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,757,603, which is approximately 6.09% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,160,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.03 million in UNFI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $131.66 million in UNFI stock with ownership of nearly 5.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Natural Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE:UNFI] by around 5,510,800 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 3,818,111 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 43,974,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,303,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNFI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,796,462 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,242,615 shares during the same period.