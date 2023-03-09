Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved up 0.53: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] closed the trading session at $22.96 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.58, while the highest price level was $23.10. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023Presentation time: 11:15am PT / 2:15pm ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.99 percent and weekly performance of 0.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 32.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 3379344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cross Research analysts kept a Buy rating on FLEX stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 34.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.29, while it was recorded at 22.90 for the last single week of trading, and 19.22 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +7.33. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.32.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.31%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,091 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 51,875,426, which is approximately -3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 31,484,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.88 million in FLEX stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $616.93 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -1.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 38,968,900 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 37,787,588 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 362,744,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,500,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,930,907 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,586,061 shares during the same period.