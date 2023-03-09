Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Stock trading around $26.02 per share: What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] closed the trading session at $26.02 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.84, while the highest price level was $26.32. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 2022 Form 10-K and 2022 Annual Investor Letter Now Available.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that it has filed the partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available on the Enterprise website at www.enterpriseproducts.com. Hard copies of the report may be requested free of charge at https://ir.enterpriseproducts.com/notifications-requests. The 2022 Annual Investor Letter is also available on the Enterprise website under the Investors tab.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and marine terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and marine terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates on key U.S. inland and intracoastal waterway systems. The partnership’s assets currently include more than 50,000 miles of pipelines; over 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. Please visit www.enterpriseproducts.com for more information.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.88 percent and weekly performance of 1.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 3432387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.29 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.63, while it was recorded at 26.09 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.07 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.44.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,996 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: MARQUARD & BAHLS AG with ownership of 36,947,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.73% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 27,987,437 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $728.23 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $669.73 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -46.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 577 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 42,450,132 shares. Additionally, 364 investors decreased positions by around 46,873,538 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 487,015,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 576,338,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,216,255 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,497 shares during the same period.