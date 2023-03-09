Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] is -44.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ: EDBL] closed the trading session at $3.50 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.21, while the highest price level was $4.74. The company report on March 8, 2023 that Edible Garden Announces Whole Foods Market Plans to Carry Pulp Sustainable Gourmet Sauces and Chili-Based Products.

Products to Initially Launch at Whole Foods Market Locations Across Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern Divisions in Summer 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.44 percent and weekly performance of 27.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 303.80K shares, EDBL reached to a volume of 23590649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edible Garden AG Incorporated is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

EDBL stock trade performance evaluation

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.27. With this latest performance, EDBL shares dropped by -26.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.63 for Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.15, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.24 and a Gross Margin at +6.17. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.71.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated [EDBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of EDBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDBL stocks are: OUTFITTER FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 1,883, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.90% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in EDBL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1000.0 in EDBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edible Garden AG Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Edible Garden AG Incorporated [NASDAQ:EDBL] by around 2,771 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 7,981 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDBL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,052 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 7,981 shares during the same period.