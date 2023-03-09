DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] moved up 6.36: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] closed the trading session at $12.87 on 03/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.14, while the highest price level was $12.88. The company report on February 28, 2023 that DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in March 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:.

March 5 – 8: Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.64 percent and weekly performance of 3.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 3051572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 12.37 for the last single week of trading, and 16.18 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.25 and a Gross Margin at +15.57. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.37.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,846 million, or 89.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,459,059, which is approximately 6.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WAFRA INC., holding 14,435,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.78 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.45 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 4.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 14,897,693 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 13,338,597 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 115,228,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,464,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,354,123 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,408,597 shares during the same period.