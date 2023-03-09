Credit Suisse slashes price target on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] – find out why.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.735 during the day while it closed the day at $13.41. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Total revenue of $2.5B increased 63% versus 2021, resulting in $136M of positive cash flow from operations and $25M of free cash flow for the full year.

Full year box office results outpaced industry recovery by approximately 500 basis points versus 2019.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNK stock has inclined by 1.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.06% and gained 54.85% year-on date.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $1.62 billion, with 118.50 million shares outstanding and 108.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2774148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 23 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 63.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.37 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.32.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,656 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,685,701, which is approximately 3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 13,145,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.27 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $168.95 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 18,884,264 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 17,209,512 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 87,388,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,481,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,382 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,847,067 shares during the same period.